Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.01. 15,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,873. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.