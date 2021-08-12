Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NYSE OR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

