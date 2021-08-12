Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

