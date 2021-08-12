OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.
OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
