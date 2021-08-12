OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

