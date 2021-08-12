OriginTrail Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $136.94 million and $2.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,691 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

