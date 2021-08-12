Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $157,437.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

