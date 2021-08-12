Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

