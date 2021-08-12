Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $20,152,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

