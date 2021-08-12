Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

