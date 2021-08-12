Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

