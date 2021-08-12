Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 96.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,616,098 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.