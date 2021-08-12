Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CIT Group by 1,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

