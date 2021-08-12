Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

