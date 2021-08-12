Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 18,477 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

