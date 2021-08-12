OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

