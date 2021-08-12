Oppenheimer Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $275.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

WIX stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

