Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Head to Head Comparison

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Opera alerts:

This table compares Opera and Nuance Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $165.27 million 6.65 $179.17 million N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.66 $21.40 million $0.47 116.68

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuance Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 98.83% 6.41% 6.01% Nuance Communications 0.29% 10.20% 3.24%

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opera and Nuance Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50

Opera currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.01%. Nuance Communications has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Opera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.