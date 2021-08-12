Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 20,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Earnings History for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

