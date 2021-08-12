Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 20,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

