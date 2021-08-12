OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Alfred A. Nietzel Purchases 10,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 388,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

