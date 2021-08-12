OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $59.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $57.40. OneMain shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 54,378 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

