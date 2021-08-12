One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 49,527 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OSS remained flat at $$5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,112. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.06.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on OSS shares. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
