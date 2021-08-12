One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 49,527 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OSS remained flat at $$5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,112. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OSS shares. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

