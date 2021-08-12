Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 1,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the period.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

