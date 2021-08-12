ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 208,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. ON24 has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

