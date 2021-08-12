OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $485,170.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,944,809 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

