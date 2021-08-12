Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) Insider Buys A$360,000.00 in Stock

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) insider Levi Mochkin purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$360,000.00 ($257,142.86).

About Odyssey Gold

Odyssey Gold Limited operates as a mineral resource exploration company in Australia. The company holds an agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Stakewell and Tuckanarra gold projects located in the Meekatharra-Cue region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Energy Limited and changed its name to Odyssey Gold Limited in November 2020.

