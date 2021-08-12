Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $32,293,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.