Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 58,085,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.