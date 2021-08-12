Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 241,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. The company has a market cap of $461.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

