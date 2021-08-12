Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.23. The company had a trading volume of 764,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

