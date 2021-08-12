Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. 10,471,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,487. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63.

