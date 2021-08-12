Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.