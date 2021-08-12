NZS Capital LLC Invests $35.99 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,988,000. Workday accounts for approximately 3.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.15. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.63 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.