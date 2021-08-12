NZS Capital LLC Invests $12.97 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.49. 1,227,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,089. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

