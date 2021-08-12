NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 235,864 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,000. Twitter comprises about 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622,992. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

