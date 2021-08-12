NZS Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $14.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -104.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

