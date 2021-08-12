NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

NVDA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.23. 224,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,298,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $109.58 and a 1 year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 25,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% during the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 7,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

