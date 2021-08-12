NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. 293,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

