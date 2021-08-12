NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

