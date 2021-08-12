Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVCF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvei has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.67.

NUVCF stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. 20,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

