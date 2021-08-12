Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,108 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

