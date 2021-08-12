Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $75,061 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

