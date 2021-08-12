Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 369,042 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

