Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Quotient worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quotient by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 550,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 219.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

