Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 40.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,073 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surgalign by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRGA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.