Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Nutrien by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nutrien by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,784,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,935,000 after purchasing an additional 220,312 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

