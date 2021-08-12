Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,426 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $55,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. 243,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

