Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30 to $2.40 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. 123,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.