Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.55. 1,967,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.