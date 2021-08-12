Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 380 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.70. 105,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

