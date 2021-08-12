Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,214. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

